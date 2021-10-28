$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

EAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eargo during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 2,222,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98. Eargo has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

