23,012 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,370,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,361 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

