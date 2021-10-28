23,341 Shares in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

trivago stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.28 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG).

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.