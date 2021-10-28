23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 3.9%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 11.78 and last traded at 11.92. Approximately 40,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,396,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.40.

ME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,660,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

