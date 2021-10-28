27,460 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,545,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.