275,000 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,693,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Islet Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Islet Management LP owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.03. 12,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,617. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $196.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.