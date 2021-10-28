$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 5,713,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

