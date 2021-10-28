$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $310.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.60 million and the highest is $337.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 1,238,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.