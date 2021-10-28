3,182,647 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,182,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.72% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 24.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock remained flat at $$4.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 20,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

