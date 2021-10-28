3,279 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,995,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

