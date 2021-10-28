34,801 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.