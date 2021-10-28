365,000 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,069,000. Cirrus Logic makes up about 0.9% of Islet Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Islet Management LP owned about 0.63% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,396. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

