38,000 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,597,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $462.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $470.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

