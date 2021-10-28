3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.24 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

