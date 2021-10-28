4,135 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 71.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 126.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $574.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,126. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

