$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $418.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

