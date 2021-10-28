4,793 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

