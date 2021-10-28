4,830 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

