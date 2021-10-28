4,966,267 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,966,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,223,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.59% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Athene by 295.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 442,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Athene by 201.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

