500,000 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

BLMN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.51. 25,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,662. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

