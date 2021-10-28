$58.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will post sales of $58.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $235.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 369,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,064. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

