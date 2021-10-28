640 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $430.07 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

