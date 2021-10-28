64,993 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after buying an additional 360,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.