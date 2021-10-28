$678.37 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post sales of $678.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.43 million to $687.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 220.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 184.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.