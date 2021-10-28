$678.37 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post sales of $678.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.43 million to $687.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 220.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 184.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.
FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.