$709.93 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report $709.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.66 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Lazard stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 703,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,097. Lazard has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

