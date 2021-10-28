7,702 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $170.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,397. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

