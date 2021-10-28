$80.20 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post sales of $80.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.39 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.38 million to $301.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -23.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

