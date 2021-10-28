8,163,629 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,163,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,577,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

