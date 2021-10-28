92,137 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.48. 227,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

