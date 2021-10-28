991,327 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 991,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,873,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of Logitech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

