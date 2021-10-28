AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $668.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.