AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
