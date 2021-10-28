AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

