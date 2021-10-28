AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

