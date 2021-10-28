Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

