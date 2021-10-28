Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $144.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.94.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.