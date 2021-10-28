Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

