Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

