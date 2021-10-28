Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.54. Absci shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,491 shares changing hands.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absci stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

