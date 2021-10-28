Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACHC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

