Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 720,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

