Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $1,780,550.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACN opened at $354.05 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $359.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

