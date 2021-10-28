ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

