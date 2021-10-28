ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $793.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

