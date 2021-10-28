Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.75

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.75 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 154.50 ($2.02). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 30,806 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £296.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.16.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

