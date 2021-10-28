ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADCT opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADC Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

