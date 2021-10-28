ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADCT opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
