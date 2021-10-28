ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,753. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

