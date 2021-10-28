ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ADOMANI stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. ADOMANI has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 4.01.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

