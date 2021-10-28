Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.
Shares of AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
