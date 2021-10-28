Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

