aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $294.02 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $294.02 million and $25.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00323179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

