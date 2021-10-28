AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,737 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.32.

ASLE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

